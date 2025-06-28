Left Menu

Bollywood Mourns the Loss of 'Kaanta Laga' Fame Shefali Jariwala

Shefali Jariwala, best known for her role in the music video 'Kaanta Laga', has passed away at 42. Her funeral was held at Oshiwara Crematorium, attended by family, friends, and colleagues. Her sudden demise shocked the industry, leaving an indelible mark on all who knew her.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 22:30 IST
Celebs pay their last respects to Shefali Jariwala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood has been struck by tragedy as actor Shefali Jariwala, famed for her role in the iconic 2002 music video 'Kaanta Laga', died at the age of 42. Her cremation took place on Saturday at the Oshiwara Crematorium, where her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, emotionally performed the last rites, breaking down in tears.

The unexpected news brought together a host of family, friends, and television stars to pay their last respects. Well-known figures such as Aarti Singh, Mahira Sharma, and Rashami Desai gathered at Jariwala's residence, while singer Sunidhi Chauhan appeared visibly moved. Television personalities Paras Chhabra, Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaaz Gill, and Vikas Gupta were also in attendance.

Harry Anand, who collaborated with Jariwala on the 'Kaanta Laga' video, fondly remembered her as a 'happy-go-lucky girl.' Despite the shock of her sudden passing, Anand shared his cherished memories of working with her. Ex-husband Harmeet Singh expressed his grief from Europe, heartbroken at her untimely demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

