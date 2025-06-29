Left Menu

Venice Protests Spark Amid Extravagant Bezos Wedding

Protests erupted in Venice as billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez celebrated their wedding amid criticisms of overtourism and environmental threats. Residents marched against the extravagant event, highlighting local hardships. Bezos made donations to environmental causes, viewed by some as attempts to placate public dissent.

This weekend, Venice's picturesque streets became the epicenter of tension as hundreds of protesters rallied against the lavish wedding of billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. The couple's nuptials attracted a mix of celebrities and controversy, highlighting the city's ongoing challenges with overtourism and environmental concerns.

In response to Friday's secretive ceremony on the island of San Giorgio, Venetians took a stand, demanding attention to the high housing costs and climate concerns that plague the city. Vibrant banners with slogans such as "Kisses Yes, Bezos No" were prominently displayed, underlining the stark contrast between the extravagant celebration and the struggles of local residents.

Despite Bezos' million-euro donations to Venice's environmental research organizations, protesters criticized the gesture as insufficient. Organizers touted the relocation of the wedding party from central Venice to the Arsenale as a minor victory, yet emphasized the need for a Venice prioritizing its citizens over wealth and opulence.

