Humanoid Robots Capture Spotlight in Beijing Soccer Matches

Humanoid robot teams showcased advanced AI technology during Beijing soccer matches, gaining the attention of fans. The fully autonomous matches highlighted the potential of robotics in sports. With safety considerations in mind, these competitions serve as testing grounds to refine algorithms and technology in sports robotics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-06-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 10:13 IST
  • Country:
  • China

In an unusual twist to traditional soccer excitement, humanoid robot teams stole the spotlight in Beijing, captivating audiences more for their AI integration than athletic prowess. Four teams engaged in fully autonomous 3-on-3 matches, marking a milestone as the first of its kind in China.

Saturday's event, set as a precursor to the World Humanoid Robot Games, showcased the robots' AI-driven strategies executed without human interference. Despite occasional falters, robots impressed with their ability to independently navigate and identify the soccer field's challenges.

The competition reflects China's commitment to advancing AI capabilities through real-world engagements, according to Cheng Hao, CEO of Booster Robotics. He highlighted the importance of safety in these developments, suggesting that future human-robot matches could foster trust in their safe coexistence. Tsinghua University's victory over China Agricultural University with a score of 5-3 marked a significant end to the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

