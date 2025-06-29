Charlize Theron Joins Nolan's Epic 'The Odyssey', Feels 'Intimidated' as Last Cast Member

Charlize Theron has expressed apprehension about joining the set of Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey', as she disclosed to Variety. The acclaimed actress revealed that she is gearing up to depart for the film's shoot in just a few weeks.

Theron mentioned her unease stems from being the newest addition to the ensemble cast, describing the experience as 'intimidating'. "I don't know, I'm just going to talk to Chris (Christopher Nolan) about it and see where it goes," she told Variety. This adaptation already includes stars like Matt Damon, Zendaya, and Tom Holland.

'The Odyssey', a retelling of the ancient Greek epic by Homer, follows the trials of Odysseus post-Trojan War. Directed and produced by Nolan, with his wife Emma Thomas as a co-producer under their Syncopy banner, the film awaits its latest cast member, Theron, with anticipation.

(With inputs from agencies.)