Believer's Dilemma: Vajpayee's Legacy and the Rise of the Hindu Right

The much-anticipated second volume of Abhishek Choudhary's biography of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be released on July 20, according to publishers Pan Macmillan India.

Titled "Believer's Dilemma: Vajpayee and the Hindu Right's Path to Power," the book is set to shine a light on the Hindu Right's significant rise from 1978 to 2018, a period described as transformative for India's political history.

The volume offers a pivotal exploration of critical events, including India's 1998 nuclear tests and the 2002 Gujarat riots. It provides both fresh insights into Vajpayee's administration and a narrative that links India's present socio-political environment with its past.