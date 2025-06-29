'Cobra Kai' Finale: Hilary Swank's Near Return to the 'Karate Kid' Universe

As the curtain falls on 'Cobra Kai' with its sixth and final season, creators behind the popular series endeavored to bring back a key figure from the 'Karate Kid' universe: Hilary Swank. Known for her Oscar-winning performances, Swank portrayed Julie Pierce in 1994's 'The Next Karate Kid,' absent from the franchise for over 30 years.

In an interview with Deadline, co-creator Josh Heald, alongside Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, disclosed their early efforts to involve Swank in the final season's storyline. They envisioned Julie Pierce's re-entry into the narrative without necessitating her commitment to the entire season.

Despite respectful interactions, Swank was not prepared to revisit her iconic role, as Heald recounted. The team respected her decision, understanding that while disappointing, it allowed the possibility of revisiting her character in future franchise expansions.