Will Smith Alludes to Oscar Slap in Fiery Freestyle

Will Smith, renowned both as an Academy Award-winning actor and rapper, has sparked interest with a new freestyle session that seemingly alludes to the highly publicized 2022 Oscars incident involving comedian Chris Rock. During a visit to British DJ Charlie Sloth's 'Fire in the Booth,' Smith delivered lines suggesting retaliation for public disrespect.

Smith rapped, 'If you talking crazy out your face up on the stage and disrespect me on the stage, expect me on the stage,' a remark that many believe references the moment he slapped Rock during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. This altercation followed a joke by Rock about Jada Pinkett Smith, who has openly discussed her battle with alopecia.

In the wake of the controversial slap, Will Smith faced significant backlash, resulting in the actor publicly apologizing to Chris Rock, resigning from the Academy, and receiving a 10-year ban from attending their events. Continuing to process the incident, Smith's recent album 'Based on a True Story' contains lyrics echoing the themes of controversy and personal reflection.