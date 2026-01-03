US Coast Guard Halts Search After Pacific Ocean Strike

The United States Coast Guard announced the suspension of its search efforts for potential survivors from a convoy of suspected drug vessels after a military strike in the Pacific Ocean.

In a statement, officials confirmed that despite the coordination of over 65 hours of search operations covering 1,090 nautical miles under favorable visual conditions, no survivors or debris were located.

The U.S. Southern Command revealed earlier that five individuals lost their lives during the strike on two vessels, revising the initial report of three casualties, though details on the exact location remain undisclosed.