Left Menu

US Coast Guard Halts Search After Pacific Ocean Strike

The United States Coast Guard has stopped looking for survivors from a convoy of suspected drug vessels hit by a military strike in the Pacific Ocean. The search spanned over 65 hours and 1,090 nautical miles but found no survivors or debris. Five people were reportedly killed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 09:40 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 09:40 IST
US Coast Guard Halts Search After Pacific Ocean Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States Coast Guard announced the suspension of its search efforts for potential survivors from a convoy of suspected drug vessels after a military strike in the Pacific Ocean.

In a statement, officials confirmed that despite the coordination of over 65 hours of search operations covering 1,090 nautical miles under favorable visual conditions, no survivors or debris were located.

The U.S. Southern Command revealed earlier that five individuals lost their lives during the strike on two vessels, revising the initial report of three casualties, though details on the exact location remain undisclosed.

TRENDING

1
US Coast Guard Halts Search After Pacific Ocean Strike

US Coast Guard Halts Search After Pacific Ocean Strike

 Global
2
Crystal Palace Secures Brennan Johnson in Historic Transfer

Crystal Palace Secures Brennan Johnson in Historic Transfer

 United Kingdom
3
Crash Controversy: Reckless Driving in Nigeria Involving Boxing Champ Joshua

Crash Controversy: Reckless Driving in Nigeria Involving Boxing Champ Joshua

 Nigeria
4
Roberto Carlos: Back on His Feet After Heart Surgery

Roberto Carlos: Back on His Feet After Heart Surgery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026