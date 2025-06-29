Liam Payne's Sisters Share Emotional Tributes Ahead of Final Project Release

The sisters of the late singer Liam Payne, Ruth Gibbins and Nicola Payne, are expressing their emotions after the release of the trailer for his final television project, 'Building the Band.' The Netflix series, premiering on July 9, follows 50 singers forming six bands, competing under Payne's mentorship.

Nicola Payne, 37, conveyed her pride in her brother's achievement, stating to E! News, "Over the years I've shared many achievements and momentous occasions as a proud sister, and I couldn't be prouder of this show. You truly are a shining star; miss you more than words can say, love you more than that." Ruth Gibbins, 34, also opened up about her emotional reaction, highlighting the significance of her brother's work, saying, "I'm heartbroken he never got to see how great he is in this show... He knew he had done a good job, we all told him this when we were at filming, but watching it back, wow!"

The heartfelt messages arrive eight months after Payne's untimely death last October, when he tragically fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Ruth had previously shared a touching note on Instagram, marking the six-month anniversary of his passing, expressing her enduring grief and struggle to cope with the devastating loss.

The eagerly awaited Netflix series will offer fans a poignant look at Payne's last project, celebrating his role as a mentor to aspiring young singers, and showcasing his enduring legacy. (ANI)