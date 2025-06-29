Karen Read's Acquittal Case: From Courtroom Drama to Scripted Series

A scripted adaptation of the high-profile Karen Read murder case, which concluded with her recent acquittal, is reportedly underway, according to Variety. Following her not guilty verdict in a widely-publicized murder trial, Read, alongside her lead defense attorney Alan Jackson, is partnering with LBI Entertainment to develop a project that promises to reveal new, undisclosed facets of the story.

The trial, which marked Read's second for charges stemming from the 2022 death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, ended last week when a jury found her not guilty of second-degree murder. However, Read was convicted of drunken driving, after allegations of hitting John O'Keefe with her vehicle and subsequently fleeing the scene.

Over the past year, the case has captured significant media attention, including features in the docu-series 'A Body in the Snow' and a separate Netflix three-part documentary. LBI Production Head Julie Yorn emphasized the narrative's deeper themes, stating, "This isn't just a legal thriller. It's about what happens when a single voice refuses to be silenced. Karen's case reflects our complicated modern era, and we are committed to portraying it with urgency, nuance, and care." In parallel, a book project involving both Read and Jackson is also in progress, according to Variety reports.