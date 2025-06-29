Left Menu

Chief Minister's Spiritual Journey Spurs Environmental Promise

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Banke Bihari Temple, expressing her commitment to a 'Developed India' and 'Developed Delhi'. Her visit followed the inauguration of a bio-CNG plant and a pledge to combat pollution with green initiatives like cow dung gas plants, emphasizing a 'waste to wealth' approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 29-06-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 16:12 IST
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

In a move blending spirituality and environmental advocacy, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, seeking divine intervention for a 'Developed India' and 'Developed Delhi'.

Her temple visit followed the inauguration of a 2.5-tonne-per-day bio-CNG plant in Kamar village, signaling her administration's commitment to transformative environmental strategies.

Gupta pledged a 'waste to wealth' strategy, focusing on establishing cow dung gas plants, to tackle pollution in the Yamuna River and promote green energy, with plans for new plants to be operational soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

