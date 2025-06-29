Chief Minister's Spiritual Journey Spurs Environmental Promise

In a move blending spirituality and environmental advocacy, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, seeking divine intervention for a 'Developed India' and 'Developed Delhi'.

Her temple visit followed the inauguration of a 2.5-tonne-per-day bio-CNG plant in Kamar village, signaling her administration's commitment to transformative environmental strategies.

Gupta pledged a 'waste to wealth' strategy, focusing on establishing cow dung gas plants, to tackle pollution in the Yamuna River and promote green energy, with plans for new plants to be operational soon.

