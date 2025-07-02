Left Menu

Doja Cat opens up on her upcoming album 'Vie', says it is "very pointed towards love"

Rapper and singer Doja Cat shared what fans can expect from her forthcoming album, 'Vie', reported People.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 15:17 IST
Doja Cat opens up on her upcoming album 'Vie', says it is "very pointed towards love"
Rapper Doja Cat (Image source: Instagram @dojacat). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Rapper and singer Doja Cat shared what fans can expect from her forthcoming album, 'Vie', reported People. The ace singer noted that she focuses on pop music for this new album despite saying "no more pop" in 2023. At the time, she added, "pop isn't exciting to me anymore. I don't wanna make it."

"I do want to be self-aware enough to admit the fact that this is a pop-driven project," she told the outlet about the album. "I know that I can make pop music, and pop is just that it's popular," reported People. "It starts to become a bit of a thing that's viewed as a sport by people who are just bystanders to it, who enjoy it, but maybe also don't respect it or what it is, which is just music," she continued.

"There are some people who don't see it as music," she shared, adding, "They see it as if this is some kind of football for girls and gays." She also opened up about the concept of the album, saying, that it "is very pointed towards love, romance, and sex and discourse in relationships," adding, "Really just relationships in general, and relationships with yourself, even."

While she acknowledged that this is a "pop-driven" album, she will also rap for a good portion of the album. "I have a lot more knowledge of how to use my voice as an instrument, more than I ever have in my life," she said, reported People. "I want to focus more on: how does the mix sound? Do I even need these instruments here? Do I need to recut this verse?" she added. "It's how things sound that makes the music worth listening to. I would not be an artist if I didn't care, right?"

"If for any reason a project of mine does a little less good than the last one, I don't want to be up in arms and upset about it," she added. "I want to embrace that," reported People. Vie is expected to be released later this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

 United States
2
Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

 Global
3
G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

 Global
4
Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Next-gen AI agents mimic real people using dynamic memory and human-like conversation

The autonomy illusion: Why today’s AI cybersecurity tools are far from self-sufficient

Digitalization in mining surges globally but adoption remains uneven

How AI is reshaping smart cities across governance, mobility, and more pillars

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025