Doja Cat opens up on her upcoming album 'Vie', says it is "very pointed towards love"

Rapper and singer Doja Cat shared what fans can expect from her forthcoming album, 'Vie', reported People. The ace singer noted that she focuses on pop music for this new album despite saying "no more pop" in 2023. At the time, she added, "pop isn't exciting to me anymore. I don't wanna make it."

"I do want to be self-aware enough to admit the fact that this is a pop-driven project," she told the outlet about the album. "I know that I can make pop music, and pop is just that it's popular," reported People. "It starts to become a bit of a thing that's viewed as a sport by people who are just bystanders to it, who enjoy it, but maybe also don't respect it or what it is, which is just music," she continued.

"There are some people who don't see it as music," she shared, adding, "They see it as if this is some kind of football for girls and gays." She also opened up about the concept of the album, saying, that it "is very pointed towards love, romance, and sex and discourse in relationships," adding, "Really just relationships in general, and relationships with yourself, even."

While she acknowledged that this is a "pop-driven" album, she will also rap for a good portion of the album. "I have a lot more knowledge of how to use my voice as an instrument, more than I ever have in my life," she said, reported People. "I want to focus more on: how does the mix sound? Do I even need these instruments here? Do I need to recut this verse?" she added. "It's how things sound that makes the music worth listening to. I would not be an artist if I didn't care, right?"

"If for any reason a project of mine does a little less good than the last one, I don't want to be up in arms and upset about it," she added. "I want to embrace that," reported People. Vie is expected to be released later this year. (ANI)

