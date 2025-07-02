French side Metz to honor fans by featuring them on away jersey

Fans are an integral part of soccer clubs and French Ligue 1 side Metz has reinforced the bond by featuring them on the away jersey this season.

As a mark of recognition to its supporters, the white away jersey has watermark images of fans raising their arms or scarves aloft and features the names of two Metz ultras groups printed on flags.

"By our side everywhere, designed to pay vibrant homage to supporters," the club wrote alongside the jersey.

Metz won a relegation-promotion playoff against Reims at the end of last season to return to the top flight, having been relegated the previous season in the same playoff.

Metz opens its Ligue 1 campaign at home to Strasbourg in mid-August.

