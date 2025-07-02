'The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey to cast in upcoming show 'Maya'

Left Menu

'The Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey is all set to lead a new drama series titled Maya, created by BAFTA-nominated actor and writer Daisy Haggard, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 17:06 IST
'The Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey is all set to lead a new drama series titled 'Maya,' created by BAFTA-nominated actor and writer Daisy Haggard, reported The Hollywood Reporter. According to the publication, the six-part show has been officially confirmed by Channel 4 and will be filmed in Scotland later this year.

Ramsey, who rose to fame with roles in 'The Last of Us' and Game of Thrones, will play the lead character, Maya, a teenager forced to enter witness protection with her mother, Anna, played by Haggard. The two must leave their lives in London and relocate to a quiet rural town in Scotland after facing a serious threat. "As they try to adjust to their new reality, the trauma of their past continues to haunt them in the form of two hitmen intent on tracking them down," reads the plot synopsis, according to THR.

Speaking about the project, Ramsey, according to THR, said, "This story and these characters Daisy has created are so alive, nuanced, wickedly funny, and scarily dark. Every character jumps off the page, the dialogue is incredibly witty, and I'm so excited to get to play Maya opposite Daisy's Anna." The series will be co-directed by Jamie Donoughue and is a production of Two Brothers Pictures in association with All3Media International. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

