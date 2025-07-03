Left Menu

Marisa Abela Joins Star-Studded 'Highlander' Reboot

Marisa Abela is set to star alongside Henry Cavill and Russell Crowe in the reboot of the 1980s cult hit 'Highlander.' Directed by Chad Stahelski and produced by Amazon MGM Studios, the film will explore the legendary battle of immortal warriors. Abela's recent BAFTA win underscores her rising star power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:19 IST
Marisa Abela (Photo/Instagram/@marisaabela_). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Marisa Abela has been announced as the latest addition to the cast of the highly anticipated reboot of the 1980s cult classic 'Highlander.' She joins a star-studded lineup that includes Henry Cavill and Russell Crowe in the film, which will be directed by Chad Stahelski and produced by Amazon MGM Studios and United Artists.

The new adaptation, which is set to open in theaters, revisits the beloved story of immortal warriors in a battle for supremacy. With a script penned by Michael Finch, the film aims to capture the magic of the original, which was released in 1986.

As reported by Variety, United Artists has acquired the full rights to the original film with an opportunity to develop a new series. The production team includes notable figures like Scott Stuber, Nick Nesbitt, and Neal H. Moritz. Abela, who recently triumphed with a BAFTA TV Award for her role in 'Industry,' is quickly becoming a notable figure in Hollywood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

