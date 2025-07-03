Left Menu

Rachel Brosnahan’s Magical Experience on the 'Superman' Set

Rachel Brosnahan is thrilled about the new 'Superman' film, where she plays Lois Lane. She shares touching behind-the-scenes moments with co-star Edi Gathegi and her preparation with lead actor David Corenswet. The film is part of the rebooted DC Universe by director James Gunn and premieres on July 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:38 IST
Rachel Brosnahan’s Magical Experience on the 'Superman' Set
Rachel Brosnahan (Image source: Instagram/ @Rachel Brosnahan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actress Rachel Brosnahan, famed for her Emmy-winning performances, has expressed immense excitement for the release of the latest 'Superman' film, according to People magazine. Brosnahan, who attended the film's premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, stars as Lois Lane in this anticipated reboot of the DC Universe.

Brosnahan shared a heartfelt moment on set with her co-star Edi Gathegi, who portrays Mr. Terrific. While filming a scene requiring VFX technology, a reflective mirror unexpectedly turned toward them. Gathegi, misty-eyed, expressed awe, capturing the magical allure of being part of such a production. Brosnahan reflected on this incident as a reminder of childhood movie magic.

During pre-production, Brosnahan and lead actor David Corenswet, who plays the dual role of Superman and Clark Kent, bonded over meals and shared discussions. She noted Corenswet's rigorous prep, which included a demanding diet. The film, featuring a star-studded cast like Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, debuts on July 11 under the direction of James Gunn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025