Epic Journey: Unveiling 'Ramayana'

The much-anticipated cinematic event 'Ramayana' is set to be a groundbreaking two-part mythological epic featuring renowned actors and international artists. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and including a cast led by Ranbir Kapoor, the film aims to evoke Indian pride and showcase cultural heritage globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The highly-anticipated film 'Ramayana', directed by Nitesh Tiwari, offers the first glimpse of a cinematic saga steeped in mythological lore. Featuring stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, the project aims to bring the timeless Indian epic to a global audience with unparalleled grandeur.

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and featuring top-tier collaborations, the film spans two parts and includes an array of international talent. The crew comprises Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman, emphasizing the film's ambitious scale and its intention to resonate beyond Indian audiences.

Fan screenings underscore the global marketing push, with spectacular events like a Times Square billboard takeover. Scheduled for release in IMAX during Diwali 2026 and 2027, 'Ramayana' is set to redefine cultural storytelling on an international level, leaving no stone unturned in its production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

