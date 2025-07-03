Left Menu

Konkana Sen Sharma on Relatable Romance in 'Metro... In Dino'

Actor Konkana Sen Sharma finds her role in 'Metro... In Dino' relatable, as it portrays the nuanced changes in long-term relationships. Directed by Anurag Basu, the movie depicts the bittersweet dynamics of four couples. The film stars Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and others, exploring raw emotions and commitment issues.

Acclaimed actor Konkana Sen Sharma shares a personal connection with her character in the forthcoming film 'Metro... In Dino'. The movie, helmed by Anurag Basu, delves into the often unspoken shifts that long-term relationships undergo.

Joining Sen Sharma are Pankaj Tripathi, portraying a middle-aged couple grappling with marital challenges. The ensemble cast includes Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sara Ali Khan, each contributing to the film's exploration of commitment and emotional authenticity.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Fatima Sana Shaikh express excitement over the film's honest portrayal of relationships and the resurgence of the romantic genre. 'Metro... In Dino', produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, is set to hit the screens on July 4, promising to captivate audiences with its relatable and engaging narrative.

