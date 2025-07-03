Konkana Sen Sharma on Relatable Romance in 'Metro... In Dino'

Acclaimed actor Konkana Sen Sharma shares a personal connection with her character in the forthcoming film 'Metro... In Dino'. The movie, helmed by Anurag Basu, delves into the often unspoken shifts that long-term relationships undergo.

Joining Sen Sharma are Pankaj Tripathi, portraying a middle-aged couple grappling with marital challenges. The ensemble cast includes Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sara Ali Khan, each contributing to the film's exploration of commitment and emotional authenticity.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Fatima Sana Shaikh express excitement over the film's honest portrayal of relationships and the resurgence of the romantic genre. 'Metro... In Dino', produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, is set to hit the screens on July 4, promising to captivate audiences with its relatable and engaging narrative.