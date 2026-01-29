Pankaj Tripathi's 'Lailaaj' Debuts at 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav

Renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi and his wife Mridula Tripathi are making their maiden foray into theatre production with 'Lailaaj', a musical comedy. This production is a highlight at the 25th edition of Bharat Rang Mahotsav, India's most prestigious theatre festival, orchestrated by the National School of Drama.

'Lailaaj', penned and directed by Faiz Mohammed Khan, signifies Tripathi's comeback to the theatre circuit after a decade. Additionally, it marks the stage debut of their daughter, Aashi Tripathi, making it a poignant family affair for Roopkatha Rangmanch.

Tripathi expressed immense pride in presenting 'Lailaaj' at such a prestigious platform, reminiscing about his theatrical roots. According to Mrs. Tripathi, the creation of Roopkatha Rangmanch aimed to tell stories sincerely, and its selection at Bharangam affirms their vision and hard work.

