Tragedy Strikes Chicago Album Release Party with Deadly Drive-By Shooting

A drive-by shooting in Chicago during a rapper's album release party left four dead and 14 injured. The incident occurred in the River North area, with several victims in critical condition. The assailants opened fire from a vehicle before fleeing, leaving no suspects in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:58 IST
A tragic shooting unfolded in Chicago's River North neighbourhood, claiming four lives during an album release party. Authorities report 14 additional individuals sustained injuries, with three critically wounded.

The gunfire erupted outside a venue packed with party-goers Wednesday night. Police sources reveal that the unknown assailants fired into the crowd from a passing vehicle, which then sped away.

No arrests have been made, and the wounded victims, aged between 21 and 32, were transported to various hospitals, including Northwestern and John H Stroger. Two women and two men are among the deceased.

