Bollywood Power Duo Akshay and Saif Ready for 'Haiwaan' Reunion

Bollywood heavyweights Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar are rumored to be reuniting for an exciting new venture under the direction of celebrated filmmaker Priyadarshan. Reports suggest the duo, who have previously starred together in films like 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' and 'Yeh Dillagi', will headline a new project titled 'Haiwaan'.

Set to begin shooting in August next year, 'Haiwaan' aims for a grand release in 2026. This marks a significant reunion for the actors, who last shared screen space in the 2008 film 'Tashan', also featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, no official announcement has been made about 'Haiwaan' yet.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's recent release, 'Housefull 5', directed by Tarun Mansukhani, has been a box office juggernaut, garnering Rs 300 crore globally. Saif Ali Khan was lately seen in Netflix's thriller 'Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins'. The anticipation around their reunion continues to fascinate fans worldwide.