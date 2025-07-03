Left Menu

Bollywood Power Duo Akshay and Saif Ready for 'Haiwaan' Reunion

Bollywood icons Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar are reportedly set to reunite after 15 years for Priyadarshan's upcoming film 'Haiwaan'. Shooting is anticipated to commence in August 2024, with a release aimed for 2026. The official announcement is still pending as fans eagerly await confirmation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:04 IST
Bollywood Power Duo Akshay and Saif Ready for 'Haiwaan' Reunion
Old image of Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood heavyweights Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar are rumored to be reuniting for an exciting new venture under the direction of celebrated filmmaker Priyadarshan. Reports suggest the duo, who have previously starred together in films like 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' and 'Yeh Dillagi', will headline a new project titled 'Haiwaan'.

Set to begin shooting in August next year, 'Haiwaan' aims for a grand release in 2026. This marks a significant reunion for the actors, who last shared screen space in the 2008 film 'Tashan', also featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, no official announcement has been made about 'Haiwaan' yet.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's recent release, 'Housefull 5', directed by Tarun Mansukhani, has been a box office juggernaut, garnering Rs 300 crore globally. Saif Ali Khan was lately seen in Netflix's thriller 'Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins'. The anticipation around their reunion continues to fascinate fans worldwide.

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025