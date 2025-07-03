The Lion of Naushera: A Hero Remembered

In a poignant homage to military valor, a new book titled 'The Lion of Naushera' is set to be launched, offering a deep dive into the life of Brigadier Mohd Usman, a key figure in the 1947-48 India-Pakistan war.

Authored by Ziya Us Salam and Anand Mishra, the book aims to recognize the contributions of Brigadier Usman, who played a pivotal role in securing the regions of Jhangar and Naushera in Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistani intrusions. Known for his courageous leadership, Usman, fondly referred to as the 'Lion of Naushera', led from the front until his life was tragically cut short on July 3, 1948.

Posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, Brigadier Usman received a state funeral attended by notable figures including then-Governor General Lord Mountbatten and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. This literary work underscores his legacy and the broader narrative of India's united front during its formative years of independence.