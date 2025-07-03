Mamata Banerjee Seeks Divine Blessings at ISKCON Rath Yatra
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the ISKCON Rath Yatra in Kolkata, seeking Lord Jagannath's blessings for world peace and prosperity. She participated in traditional rituals at the fairground and recently inaugurated the Rath Yatra in Digha, with the return festival set for July 5.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday sought divine blessings for peace and prosperity at the ISKCON Rath Yatra in Kolkata. Banerjee visited the chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, Balabhadra and Subhadra, and participated in the ritualistic 'arati' ceremony at the Maidan fairground.
Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister prayed, "Please give strength, please fill our hearts with devotion," while urging for peace and prosperity for all mankind in the presence of senior monks. Banerjee's prayers reflect a message of hope and unity in challenging times.
Earlier, on June 27, she inaugurated the Rath Yatra at the newly constructed Jagannath Temple in Digha, Purba Medinipur district, symbolizing the onset of the festival. The return journey of the chariots, known as Ulto Rath, is slated for July 5.
