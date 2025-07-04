Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Superman' returns to screens with 'kindness, flying dogs and space battles'

Donning the famous red cape for the first time in the new "Superman" movie gave actor David Corenswet a big confidence boost. A relative newcomer, Corenswet follows in the footsteps of Christopher Reeve and more recently Henry Cavill, taking over the role of Clark Kent and Superman in the reboot movie, which was launched with a red carpet fan event in London on Wednesday.

Paramount investors elect all directors, including chair Shari Redstone

Shareholders of Paramount Global, which is waiting for regulatory approval to merge with Skydance Media, Wednesday elected all seven directors to the company's board at its annual shareholder meeting. Influential proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services advised clients to vote against the four directors standing for re-election, including the media company's chair Shari Redstone, citing "a problematic capital structure."

Lockdowns and fights: Sean 'Diddy' Combs back in Brooklyn jail ahead of sentencing

Despite being found not guilty on the most serious counts at his sex trafficking trial, Sean "Diddy" Combs will spend months awaiting sentencing at a notoriously understaffed and violent Brooklyn jail where the music mogul has lived through nearly ten months of lockdowns and fights. Combs, 55, has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center since his September 2024 arrest. The facility, which has also held convicted sex traffickers like British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and rhythm and blues singer R. Kelly, is a far cry from the luxurious Los Angeles and Miami mansions Combs called home until last year.

'Many lifetimes of commitment': Richard Gere vows to keep fighting for Tibetan cause

As the chair of the International Campaign for Tibet, Richard Gere is the best-known supporter of the Dalai Lama and his people. On Thursday, he vowed to keep fighting for the Tibetan cause even after the eventual death of the elderly Nobel laureate and as China seeks to impose its will on the community.

"This is many lifetimes of commitment," said Gere, who has been stationed in the northern Indian town of Dharamshala for week-long celebrations of the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday on Sunday.

What's next for Sean 'Diddy' Combs after his sex trafficking trial?

Sean "Diddy" Combs was found guilty on Wednesday of prostitution-related offenses but cleared of more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Combs, 55, had pleaded not guilty to all five felony counts he faced. Here's what's expected to come next in the case:

Motor racing-McLaren boss offers Brad Pitt second chance to hit 200 mph

Brad Pitt's F1 movie is topping the box office charts worldwide but the Hollywood A-lister is not done with Formula One, or racing. Like his fictional big screen character Sonny Hayes, Pitt has been offered a second chance to don race overalls and lap at 200 mph.

Bob Vylan's Glastonbury set prompts BBC rethink on 'high-risk' live gigs

Britain's national broadcaster said on Thursday it would no longer broadcast or stream live any music gig deemed "high risk" after it was widely criticised for showing punk-rap duo Bob Vylan chanting against the Israeli military at Glastonbury. The BBC had already said it should have cut the stream from Bob Vylan's performance at the music festival on Saturday which included on-stage chants of "death, death to the IDF", a reference to the Israel Defense Forces fighting a war in Gaza.

John Cena and Idris Elba team up for buddy movie 'Heads of State'

Actors John Cena and Idris Elba embark on a wild friendship journey in the comedy action adventure "Heads of State." Cena plays Hollywood action hero turned U.S. President Will Derringer, while Elba stars as the experienced and cranky British Prime Minister Sam Clarke, an army veteran. When a tense meeting between the two disparate leaders is followed by an attack that threatens to blow up the world order, they must come together to save the day.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs cleared of most serious charges, to remain jailed for now

Sean "Diddy" Combs' will remain behind bars for now, a judge ruled on Wednesday, after the music mogul was cleared of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put him behind bars for life but found guilty of lesser prostitution-related offenses. In rejecting the defense's request for bail, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian said prosecutors had presented ample evidence at Combs' trial that he had committed violent acts and should remain in jail until his sentencing on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Australia cancels rapper Ye's visa over 'Heil Hitler' song

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has had his Australian visa cancelled after he released "Heil Hitler", a song promoting Nazism, the country's home affairs minister said on Wednesday. The U.S. rapper released the song that praised the Nazi leader Adolf Hitler across social media and music streaming platforms in May.

Once a hip-hop king, Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces possible prison time after mixed verdict

Sean "Diddy" Combs, who elevated hip-hop in American culture while building a music and clothing empire that made him a billionaire, was found guilty of prostitution-related offenses but cleared of sex trafficking on Wednesday. The mixed verdict means he will be spared the possibility of a life sentence, but may still face substantial prison time. Combs faces a maximum 10-year prison sentence on each of the two prostitution counts. U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian will determine Combs' sentence at a later date.

Analysis-Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyers acknowledged abuse in successful trial strategy

With their client caught on tape beating one of his former girlfriends, Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyers at his sex trafficking trial never sought to deny that he was physically abusive. Instead, their trial strategy focused on convincing jurors that there was no direct link between what they called domestic violence and two of Combs' ex-girlfriends' decisions to take part in drug-fueled sex marathons with paid male escorts.

