Left Menu

Aparshakti Khurana to make Tamil debut with 'ROOT- Running Out of Time'

Actor Aparshakti Khurana is set to foray into Tamil cinema with the upcoming high concept crime thriller ROOT - Running Out of Time. Khurana, known for starring in Stree films and Jubilee series, will feature alongside actor Gautham Karthik in the Tamil movie.Root - Running Out of Time, which is currently being shot in Chennai, is being directed by Sooriyaprathap S.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 11:28 IST
Aparshakti Khurana to make Tamil debut with 'ROOT- Running Out of Time'
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Aparshakti Khurana is set to foray into Tamil cinema with the upcoming high concept crime thriller ''ROOT - Running Out of Time''. Khurana, known for starring in ''Stree'' films and ''Jubilee'' series, will feature alongside actor Gautham Karthik in the Tamil movie.

''Root - Running Out of Time'', which is currently being shot in Chennai, is being directed by Sooriyaprathap S. The movie is backed by Verus Productions.

According to the makers, the film is a ''fresh attempt at blending emotional depth with science fiction and crime thriller narrative''.

''I am absolutely thrilled to be making my debut in Tamil cinema with 'ROOT - Running Out of Time'. It's a challenging and unique script, and I'm excited to explore this new territory. The opportunity to work with such a talented team and to connect with a new audience is something I'm truly looking forward to,'' Khurana said in a statement.

Khurana will next star alongside actors Vaani Kapoor and Paresh Rawal in ''Badtameez Gill'', a comedy drama from Navjot Gulati.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

 Global
2
Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, police and rescuers say, reports AP.

Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, p...

 Global
3
Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

 Global
4
Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025