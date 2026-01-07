Stalin vs BJP: Tamil Nadu's Political Battle Heats Up
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin criticized the BJP and AIADMK for undermining state interests, linking EPS to BJP ambitions. Stalin warned against national policies like NEET and promised a DMK comeback. Meanwhile, Amit Shah announced a strong BJP-AIADMK alliance to challenge DMK in the upcoming elections.
In a fierce political salvo, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin accused the BJP and AIADMK of consistently undermining the state's rights and interests, alleging that Opposition Leader EPS was paving the way for BJP rule. Addressing a crowd in Dindigul, Stalin listed grievances against the central government, criticizing policies like NEET imposition and education fund refusals.
Stalin highlighted past political challenges, referencing a 'proxy BJP government' post-Jayalalithaa, and emphasized the DMK's recent return to form. He questioned the NDA's contribution to Tamil Nadu during its 11-year tenure at the Centre, pointing to electoral rejections of their politics in recent years.
Expressing confidence in DMK's governance, Stalin assured supporters of a comeback, promising progress under 'Dravidian Model 2.0'. Concurrently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah championed an imminent political shift with a strong BJP-AIADMK coalition poised to challenge the DMK, asserting NDA's victory aspirations in Tamil Nadu by 2026.
