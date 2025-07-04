Left Menu

Taye Diggs to star in Indie romantic drama 'Another Man's Wife'

Actor and singer Taye Diggs, who is known for his romantic films including 'The Best Man', 'Brown Sugar' and 'The Wood', is returning to the genre with the indie feature 'Another Man's Wife,' reported Variety.

Taye Diggs to star in Indie romantic drama 'Another Man's Wife'
Taye Diggs (Image source: X) . Image Credit: ANI
Actor and singer Taye Diggs, who is known for his romantic films including 'The Best Man', 'Brown Sugar' and 'The Wood', is returning to the genre with the Indie feature 'Another Man's Wife,' reported Variety. Diggs stars opposite Sydney Mitchell, known for 'Black Mafia Family', 'First Wives Club' and Moritz J. Williams. Diggs plays Brendan, a millionaire who makes a shocking offer to a married couple in crisis, Maya (Mitchell) and Shawn (Williams), who are financially devastated and caring for a terminally ill parent.

As the film's logline explains, "What begins as an act of survival spirals into a high-stakes emotional reckoning about trust, love and the ultimate cost of sacrifice," according to Variety. 'Another Man's Wife' is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Viere NiBlack-Gray from a screenplay by Briana Cole. The project, which recently wrapped filming in Atlanta, is executive produced by Doug Schwab of Maverick Entertainment and J. Carter of Freeli Films.

Diggs, whose stage and screen credits also include 'All-American', 'Private Practice', 'How Stella Got Her Groove Back' and the original cast of Broadway's 'Rent', most recently starred in Lifetime's 'Terry McMillan Presents: Forever'. Last month, Lifetime acquired a second McMillan movie, "His, Hers & Ours," also starring Diggs, as part of an ongoing franchise collaboration with the New York Times bestselling author. Later this summer, Diggs returns to Broadway to join the cast of "Moulin Rouge!", reported Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

