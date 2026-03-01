Operation Epic Fury: Chaos and Panic Sweep Iran Amid US-Israel Strikes

Amid escalating tensions, an assault on Iran by the United States and Israel has sparked chaos, driving citizens into a flurry of panic buying and evacuations. Scenes of fear and rush unfolded as Iranians sought safety, unsure of what the future holds following the attack, dubbed Operation Epic Fury.

Saturday's strikes led to explosions in Tehran, with unverified reports suggesting the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Iranian government has not confirmed these reports, but the air is thick with uncertainty as families prepare to leave their now precarious homes for safer grounds.

The operation is said to be a decisive move against perceived threats to global security, yet for many residents, it only compounds a fraught situation, reminiscent of past conflicts. The international community watches closely as the humanitarian implications unfold in a deeply impacted region.