Iran Denounces 'Mental Warfare' Amid Khamenei Death Rumors

Iran's Supreme Leader's office accused its enemies of 'mental warfare' after reports from Israel claimed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed. The head of public relations urged caution against such claims, while an Israeli official alleged that Khamenei died in strikes by Israel and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 01-03-2026 01:26 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 01:26 IST
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's Supreme Leader's office has vehemently denied reports of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, dismissing them as 'mental warfare' facilitated by the nation's adversaries.

The head of public relations highlighted the need for vigilance against these claims, circulated widely in Israeli media.

The allegations, suggesting Khamenei's death resulted from Israeli and U.S. military actions, were relayed by a senior Israeli official, further escalating tensions.

