Iran Denounces 'Mental Warfare' Amid Khamenei Death Rumors

Iran's Supreme Leader's office has vehemently denied reports of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, dismissing them as 'mental warfare' facilitated by the nation's adversaries.

The head of public relations highlighted the need for vigilance against these claims, circulated widely in Israeli media.

The allegations, suggesting Khamenei's death resulted from Israeli and U.S. military actions, were relayed by a senior Israeli official, further escalating tensions.