Mexico's World Diving Cup Rescheduling Amid Safety Concerns

The rescheduling of the World Diving Cup event in Zapopan, Jalisco comes after initial cancellation due to security concerns. Former diver Rommel Pacheco confirmed that the competition's new date awaits confirmation, acknowledging collaboration with World Aquatics amidst travel restrictions due to cartel violence in Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 01:23 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 01:23 IST
Mexico's sports chief Rommel ​Pacheco reassured diving enthusiasts by announcing the rescheduling of the World Diving Cup event in Zapopan, Jalisco. Initially cancelled over safety issues, the competition's new date will soon be announced.

Pacheco, who leads Mexico's National Sports Commission, expressed gratitude towards World Aquatics and local authorities for their cooperation. The event, originally set for March 5-8, was canceled due to the heightened violence triggered by the capture of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, also known as 'El Mencho'.

Despite the unrest, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reassured that security measures are under review, ensuring no risks for fans attending the upcoming World Cup this summer. Meanwhile, divers aiming for the World Cup Super Final in Beijing must rely on results from the scheduled Montreal stop.

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

