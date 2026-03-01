Mexico's World Diving Cup Rescheduling Amid Safety Concerns

Mexico's sports chief Rommel ​Pacheco reassured diving enthusiasts by announcing the rescheduling of the World Diving Cup event in Zapopan, Jalisco. Initially cancelled over safety issues, the competition's new date will soon be announced.

Pacheco, who leads Mexico's National Sports Commission, expressed gratitude towards World Aquatics and local authorities for their cooperation. The event, originally set for March 5-8, was canceled due to the heightened violence triggered by the capture of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, also known as 'El Mencho'.

Despite the unrest, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reassured that security measures are under review, ensuring no risks for fans attending the upcoming World Cup this summer. Meanwhile, divers aiming for the World Cup Super Final in Beijing must rely on results from the scheduled Montreal stop.