The End of an Era: Khamenei's Influential Reign and Fallout
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, was reportedly killed in joint U.S.-Israeli strikes. As Iran's highest authority since 1989, Khamenei shaped Iran's domestic and foreign policies, fostering anti-U.S. sentiments and expanding military influence. His death marks significant geopolitical shifts in the Middle East landscape.
In an unexpected turn of events, the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, known for steering the nation towards a formidable anti-U.S. stance, has allegedly been killed. Israel and the United States are said to have executed coordinated military strikes, a senior Israeli official conveyed to Reuters on Saturday.
No official acknowledgment of Khamenei's demise has emerged from Iranian sources. This decisive action by the U.S. and Israel intensifies the conflict in the Middle East, seen by President Donald Trump as a measure to neutralize threats to U.S. security while offering Iranians a prospect to instigate changes in leadership.
Khamenei's leadership since 1989 is marked by his consolidation of power over Iran's institutions, backing militant organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah. His death, if confirmed, comes at a critical juncture, as the region grapples with weakened allies and ongoing tensions intensified since 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Israel's Netanyahu says in a televised address that ''signs are growing'' that Iran's supreme leader was killed, reports AP.