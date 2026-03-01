Left Menu

Unprecedented Strikes: US-Israel Operation Targets Iran's Leadership

The US and Israel launched a major strike on Iran, claiming Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been killed. Iran labeled the attack illegal and retaliated with missile strikes. In a bold foreign-policy move, President Trump aimed to eliminate Iran's nuclear threat while Israeli PM Netanyahu urged Iranians to overthrow their government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 01:19 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 01:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States and Israel conducted one of the most significant military strikes against Iran on Saturday, allegedly resulting in the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, according to Israeli sources. Iranian officials denounced the attack as unprovoked and unlawful, retaliating with missile strikes targeting Israel and several regional countries.

President Donald Trump justified the strikes as a decisive measure to counter Iran's longstanding threat to the US and prevent its nuclear weapon development. In his appeal to the Iranian people, Trump urged the military to disarm and citizens to dismantle their leadership post-strike.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu echoed this sentiment, suggesting Khamenei had been killed and encouraged Iranians to incite change. Subsequent reports indicated that Khamenei's compound had been destroyed, along with several top nuclear and military officials.

