Glenn Howerton recalls how he almost quit 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

Actor and TV producer Glenn Howerton talked about the success of the sitcom, 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' during a recent PaleyLive panel with Charlie Day, Danny DeVito, Rob Mac and Kaitlin Olson, in celebration of its 20th anniversary, reported People.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 22:15 IST
Glenn Howerton (Image source: Instagram/ @glennhowerton) . Image Credit: ANI
Actor and TV producer Glenn Howerton talked about the success of the sitcom, 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' during a recent PaleyLive panel with Charlie Day, Danny DeVito, Rob Mac and Kaitlin Olson, in celebration of its 20th anniversary, reported People. When discussing his role as an actor, writer, co-creator and executive producer on the sitcom, Howerton revealed he didn't always know if he'd still be part of it all these years later.

"It was actually before we started working on season 12, I was like, 'Look, I just don't want to wear out our welcome,'" he shared. "I was worried that maybe we had sort of peaked or something, and I just was like, you know, we've been doing this for a long time. And I think I was also anxious," reported People. "I had not figured out yet how to stretch myself and be able to do other things that I wanted to do with my career outside of the show," he continued. "I just hadn't figured out how to do that yet. I was aching to do other things, and so I was starting to feel a little boxed in, frankly."

While he noted that he "never lost any appreciation for the show," he said, adding, "They were like, 'We don't want to end it,' and I was like, 'Oh, well I can't stop you,'" he recalled of the It's Always Sunny team. "And then seasons 13 and 14, I came back as an actor but I wasn't in the writers room, " reported People. Howerton previously discussed his decision to step back from the show. "We're currently discussing what we want to do next season, but we haven't started the writers' room yet," he shared. "So I haven't left It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The conversation really should be about what's going to happen with Dennis, not what's going to happen with me, and that's something we don't have an answer to yet."

"After 12 years, we're trying to mix things up, we're trying to do interesting things with the characters, and trying not to tread on the same territory over and over again," he continued. "We're trying to find new and interesting ways to challenge ourselves and challenge our writing," reported People. 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' season 17 premieres on July 9, on FXX, with episodes streaming on Hulu the next day.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

