British rock band Oasis start comeback tour in Cardiff

Oasis, the biggest British rock band of the 1990s, start their reunion tour in Cardiff on Friday, bringing the feuding Gallagher brothers back together on stage for the first time in nearly 16 years. The band, whose hits "Live Forever" and "Wonderwall" helped define "Britpop", announced the shows nearly a year ago, setting off a frenzy for tickets.

'Superman' returns to screens with 'kindness, flying dogs and space battles'

Donning the famous red cape for the first time in the new "Superman" movie gave actor David Corenswet a big confidence boost. A relative newcomer, Corenswet follows in the footsteps of Christopher Reeve and more recently Henry Cavill, taking over the role of Clark Kent and Superman in the reboot movie, which was launched with a red carpet fan event in London on Wednesday.

Lockdowns and fights: Sean 'Diddy' Combs back in Brooklyn jail ahead of sentencing

Despite being found not guilty on the most serious counts at his sex trafficking trial, Sean "Diddy" Combs will spend months awaiting sentencing at a notoriously understaffed and violent Brooklyn jail where the music mogul has lived through nearly ten months of lockdowns and fights. Combs, 55, has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center since his September 2024 arrest. The facility, which has also held convicted sex traffickers like British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and rhythm and blues singer R. Kelly, is a far cry from the luxurious Los Angeles and Miami mansions Combs called home until last year.

'Many lifetimes of commitment': Richard Gere vows to keep fighting for Tibetan cause

As the chair of the International Campaign for Tibet, Richard Gere is the best-known supporter of the Dalai Lama and his people. On Thursday, he vowed to keep fighting for the Tibetan cause even after the eventual death of the elderly Nobel laureate and as China seeks to impose its will on the community.

"This is many lifetimes of commitment," said Gere, who has been stationed in the northern Indian town of Dharamshala for week-long celebrations of the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday on Sunday.

Bob Vylan's Glastonbury set prompts BBC rethink on 'high-risk' live gigs

Britain's national broadcaster said on Thursday it would no longer broadcast or stream live any music gig deemed "high risk" after it was widely criticised for showing punk-rap duo Bob Vylan chanting against the Israeli military at Glastonbury. The BBC had already said it should have cut the stream from Bob Vylan's performance at the music festival on Saturday which included on-stage chants of "death, death to the IDF", a reference to the Israel Defense Forces fighting a war in Gaza.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs loses bid for release on bail ahead of sentencing

A U.S. judge on Wednesday denied Sean "Diddy" Combs' bid to be released from jail ahead of his sentencing, after the music mogul was convicted on prostitution-related offenses but cleared of more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

