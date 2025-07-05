Left Menu

Exploring India-Argentina Ties: A Blend of History, Culture, and Diplomacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Argentina highlights the historical and cultural ties between India and Argentina. Congressman Jairam Ramesh reflected on past connections, including Indira Gandhi's 1968 visit and Rabindranath Tagore's literary exchanges with Victoria Ocampo. UNCTAD's role in defining the Global South was also noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 11:49 IST
Exploring India-Argentina Ties: A Blend of History, Culture, and Diplomacy
In a visit marking a strengthening of international ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set foot in Argentina, highlighting a deep-rooted connection between the two nations. Congressman Jairam Ramesh underscored historical links, notably Indira Gandhi's ceremonial tour to Buenos Aires in 1968.

Further intensifying this relationship, Ramesh recalled the intellectual exchanges between famed Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore and Argentine literary figure Victoria Ocampo in 1924. Ocampo's influence extended to figures like Jorge Luis Borges, whose later works displayed a fascination with Buddhism inspired by Eastern philosophy.

The term Global South, widely used by Modi, originated from UNCTAD, emphasizing the collective efforts of developing countries. Modi's current presence signifies the first prime ministerial visit to Argentina in nearly six decades, aiming to reinforce these diplomatic bonds.

