Classic Returns: 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest' TV Spin-off in Progress

A TV adaptation of 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest' is being developed from Chief's perspective. Producer Paul Zaentz has signed an agreement with Ken Kesey's widow for the series. The project marks a renewal of Kesey's vision lost in the 1975 film, with details yet to emerge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 12:46 IST
One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest (Photo/Netflix). Image Credit: ANI
A television adaptation of the iconic film 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest' is in the pipeline, Deadline reports. The new spin-off series aims to bring a fresh perspective from the character Chief, according to Paul Zaentz, nephew of the film's original producer, Saul Zaentz.

In his conversation on CK Cafe, Zaentz disclosed that an agreement has been reached with the widow of the late author Ken Kesey to develop the series through Chief's viewpoint. The first season is set to explore Chief's escape from the psychiatric hospital, shedding light on his experiences post-escape.

The original movie, a beloved Oscar-winner, diverged from Kesey's novel by not focusing on Chief Bromden's perception. As the announcement coincides with the film's 50th anniversary, Fathom Events plans a re-release on over 1,000 U.S. screens, rekindling interest in this enduring classic.

