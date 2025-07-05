Tragic Farewell: Soccer World Mourns Diogo Jota's Untimely Death

The soccer community is in mourning as Liverpool's Diogo Jota and his brother were laid to rest following a fatal car crash in Spain. Their funeral service was held at Igreja Matriz church in Gondomar, Portugal, gathering family, friends, and notable figures from the sporting world.

Among the attendees were Portugal's national coach Roberto Martínez and stars like Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernándes. Jota and André Silva's tragic accident occurred near Zamora, and reports suggest a blown tire as the possible cause.

The siblings were en route to England, where Diogo was set to rejoin Liverpool. Tributes have flowed in, remembering Jota for his contributions to Liverpool's success and his recent marriage to Rute Cardoso, with whom he shared three children.

(With inputs from agencies.)