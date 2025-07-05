Tragic Farewell: Soccer World Mourns Diogo Jota's Untimely Death
Liverpool players and the soccer community gathered to mourn Diogo Jota and his brother after their death in a car crash in Spain. The funeral was held in Portugal, attended by top players and coaches. An investigation suggested a blown tire might have caused the accident.
- Country:
- Portugal
The soccer community is in mourning as Liverpool's Diogo Jota and his brother were laid to rest following a fatal car crash in Spain. Their funeral service was held at Igreja Matriz church in Gondomar, Portugal, gathering family, friends, and notable figures from the sporting world.
Among the attendees were Portugal's national coach Roberto Martínez and stars like Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernándes. Jota and André Silva's tragic accident occurred near Zamora, and reports suggest a blown tire as the possible cause.
The siblings were en route to England, where Diogo was set to rejoin Liverpool. Tributes have flowed in, remembering Jota for his contributions to Liverpool's success and his recent marriage to Rute Cardoso, with whom he shared three children.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Portugal Tightens Citizenship Rules Amid Rising Immigration
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Joy and grief as Portugal remember Jota at Women's Euros
UPDATE 1-Liverpool's Diogo Jota mourned by family, Portugal's PM in hometown wake
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Spain thrash grieving Portugal 5-0 in Women's Euro clash
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Spain thrash grieving Portugal 5-0 in Women's Euro clash