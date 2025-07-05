Exploring Modern Love: Gleeden's Survey Reveals Evolving Indian Perspectives on Infidelity
Gleeden, an extramarital dating app designed by women for women, has reached 3 million users in India. A survey by IPSOS, conducted for Gleeden, highlights shifting perspectives among GenX, Millennials, and GenZ on love, infidelity, and societal norms. Findings reveal increasing openness to non-monogamous relationships driven by emotional needs.
- Country:
- India
New Delhi, India - Gleeden, the world's largest extramarital dating app created by women for women, has surpassed a milestone of 3 million users in India. Since its 2017 launch in the country, Gleeden has established itself as a prominent platform for discreet extramarital affairs.
To mark this achievement, Gleeden commissioned a survey via global market research firm IPSOS, aiming to understand evolving attitudes toward love and marriage. Across 12 tier-1 and tier-2 Indian cities, 1,510 participants aged 18 to 60 representing GenZ, Millennials, and GenX shared insights on infidelity and relational satisfaction.
The findings reveal significant generational shifts, with 61% of respondents endorsing the view that societal norms pressurize individuals into monogamy. The survey indicates a trend towards accepting open relationships, with many respondents acknowledging infidelity as a potential solution for emotional fulfillment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gleeden
- infidelity
- extramarital
- dating
- relationships
- GenZ
- Millennials
- GenX
- survey
- India