Exploring Modern Love: Gleeden's Survey Reveals Evolving Indian Perspectives on Infidelity

Gleeden, an extramarital dating app designed by women for women, has reached 3 million users in India. A survey by IPSOS, conducted for Gleeden, highlights shifting perspectives among GenX, Millennials, and GenZ on love, infidelity, and societal norms. Findings reveal increasing openness to non-monogamous relationships driven by emotional needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 14:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
New Delhi, India - Gleeden, the world's largest extramarital dating app created by women for women, has surpassed a milestone of 3 million users in India. Since its 2017 launch in the country, Gleeden has established itself as a prominent platform for discreet extramarital affairs.

To mark this achievement, Gleeden commissioned a survey via global market research firm IPSOS, aiming to understand evolving attitudes toward love and marriage. Across 12 tier-1 and tier-2 Indian cities, 1,510 participants aged 18 to 60 representing GenZ, Millennials, and GenX shared insights on infidelity and relational satisfaction.

The findings reveal significant generational shifts, with 61% of respondents endorsing the view that societal norms pressurize individuals into monogamy. The survey indicates a trend towards accepting open relationships, with many respondents acknowledging infidelity as a potential solution for emotional fulfillment.

