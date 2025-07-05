Left Menu

A Birthday Gift for the Ages: The Cricket Journey of Andrew Symes

Andrew Symes, a truck driver and cricket enthusiast from Stoke on Trent, recounted his memorable experience of receiving an Indian ODI team jersey from MS Dhoni on his 50th birthday. Symes, who has volunteered at cricket games for over a decade, cherishes this special gesture from the cricketing legend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 05-07-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 17:53 IST
Andrew Symes, a devoted cricket fan and truck driver hailing from Stoke on Trent, experienced a remarkable gesture of appreciation from the cricket world on his 50th birthday. In 2014, during India's tour of England, former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni presented Symes with an Indian ODI team jersey, marking an unforgettable moment for the volunteer.

Symes has been volunteering at cricket events in the Midlands since 2009, often spending more time on the cricket field than behind the wheel. His dedication to the sport and his memorable encounter with Dhoni, where he received a teammate's jersey as a thank you, has left a lasting impression on him.

Aside from his duties as a volunteer, Symes relishes being amidst cricketing legends, having met notable figures like Ravi Shastri and Geoffrey Boycott. His passion for cricket remains unwavering, as he continues to cherish memories of the sport's greats he admires.

(With inputs from agencies.)

