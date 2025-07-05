Left Menu

Ginny Weds Sunny 2: A New Romantic-Comedy Adventure

Ginny Weds Sunny 2, the sequel to the 2020 romantic-comedy, has wrapped up shooting. Starring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr, the film promises romance, family fun, and quirky comedy. Directed by Prasshant Jha and produced by Vinod Bachchan, it brings a fresh story with heartwarming moments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 17:57 IST
The curtain has fallen on the shooting of 'Ginny Weds Sunny 2', the eagerly anticipated sequel to the 2020 romantic-comedy hit. Starring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr, cast members of 'Madgaon Express' and '12th Fail' respectively, the film promises to capture the hearts of audiences once again.

Writing and direction are helmed by Prasshant Jha, with Vinod Bachchan producing under the Soundrya Production banner. News of the shoot's completion was shared by the production house on Instagram, delighting fans with a behind-the-scenes video.

While the original featured Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey and was a Netflix sensation, the sequel is set to bring a fresh narrative filled with romance, comedy, and family fun, appealing to audiences of all ages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

