Celebrating the Role of Parliamentary Journalists in Chhattisgarh’s Democratic Journey
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised parliamentary journalists for bridging the gap between government and people. During an event marking the state's 25th anniversary, officials emphasized the journalists' role in promoting democracy through impartial reporting of legislative processes, encouraging fair coverage, and understanding parliamentary procedures.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai commended parliamentary journalists' efforts in bridging the gap between lawmakers and citizens at a workshop in the state assembly. He also celebrated the 25th anniversary of Chhattisgarh's formation, highlighting the assembly's evolution into a robust democratic institution.
Noting the assembly's many first-time MLAs, Sai emphasized the importance of legislators expressing public concerns. He praised journalists' dedication and hard work in informing the public about legislative debates and actions, which upholds democratic transparency and accountability.
Assembly Speaker Raman Singh highlighted the sensitivity of parliamentary journalism, urging journalists to maintain confidentiality, discipline, and impartiality. Singh stressed that unbiased reporting strengthens democracy, while Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant invoked the tradition of Narada to illustrate journalists' role as vigilant custodians of democracy.
