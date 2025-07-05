Back to the Beginning: Black Sabbath's Final Bow
Black Sabbath returned to Birmingham for a one-off concert, 'Back to the Beginning', marking their final live performance together. Legendary bands such as Metallica and Slayer joined the event, celebrated as Ozzy Osbourne's last performance. The high-profile gig aimed to commemorate the band's pioneering heavy metal legacy.
Black Sabbath, the legendary architects of heavy metal, descended upon Birmingham on Saturday for a monumental event dubbed 'Back to the Beginning.' This much-anticipated concert has been hailed as their final live performance together, nearly six decades after they changed the music world forever.
A star-studded lineup, including Metallica, Slayer, and Guns N' Roses, took to the stage at Villa Park stadium. Fans rallied under the iconic black band T-shirts, celebrating the musical giants and their profound contribution to rock music. Despite the excitement, the event held a poignant significance as it marked the last performance of the 'Prince of Darkness', Ozzy Osbourne, after his Parkinson's diagnosis five years ago.
The gig also marked the reunion of Black Sabbath's original members, uniting performers like Geezer Butler and Tony Iommi for the first time in two decades. Organizers hope that this historic show, adding profits to a charitable cause, not only honors the legacy of Sabbath but stands as a defining moment in heavy metal history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
