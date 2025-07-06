Left Menu

Carlsen Maintains Lead as Gukesh Struggles in Super United Chess Tournament

In the Super United Rapid and Blitz Chess Tournament, Magnus Carlsen remains the leading contender with a total of 17.5 points. D Gukesh, who previously excelled in the rapid section, faltered in blitz and sits in third place, two points behind Carlsen.

Magnus Carlsen retains his position as the frontrunner in the Super United Rapid and Blitz Chess Tournament, holding an impressive 17.5 points.

Indian chess prodigy, D Gukesh, started strong but has seen his momentum wane, struggling in the blitz section of the tournament.

With key upcoming matches, Gukesh hopes to regain his form and challenge for the lead, while Carlsen remains the favorite for the prestigious title.

