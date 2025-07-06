Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Hosts Pivotal National Tourism Conference

Jammu and Kashmir is hosting the National Tourism Secretaries' Conference for the first time, focusing on policy-making and strategic planning. The two-day event gathers tourism leaders to discuss key issues, including budget announcements, destination development, and film tourism. The conference aims to elevate Jammu and Kashmir's tourism profile.

In a groundbreaking move, Jammu and Kashmir is set to host the National Tourism Secretaries' Conference, marking its debut in welcoming this esteemed national event. Set for July 7 and 8 at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, the event promises significant deliberations on collaborative policy-making and strategic initiatives within the tourism sector.

Organized by the Union Ministry for Tourism, this pivotal conference is expected to act as a catalyst in enhancing the tourism profile of Jammu and Kashmir. It will congregate tourism secretaries and key stakeholders from states and Union Territories across the nation, including senior dignitaries such as the Union Minister for Culture and Tourism.

The conference agenda is rich with critical discussions on national policies ranging from budget announcements for 2025-26, infrastructure development, marketing strategies, and investment opportunities, to film tourism promotion. A notable session focused on Union Territories will further highlight regional tourism dynamics. Preparations are well-managed under the guidance of Yasha Mudgal, Commissioner Secretary, Tourism, who underscores the event as a unique opportunity to spotlight Jammu and Kashmir's tourism potential and alignment with national objectives.

