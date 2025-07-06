Puri Gears Up for Suna Besha Yatra: A Devotional Surge

The Odisha Police have warned of massive crowds in Puri on Sunday for the 'Suna Besha' festival, where Lord Jagannath and his siblings don golden attire.

Authorities announced crowd management and traffic control plans. In a post on X, they revealed almost full parking, redirecting vehicles to available spaces while urging visitors to plan accordingly.

Following a tragic stampede in June, security for the event has been tightened, ensuring safety and smooth proceedings, with viewing opportunities for devotees scheduled from 6.30 pm to 11 pm.

