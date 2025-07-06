Remembering Shefali Jariwala: A Tribute by Husband Parag Tyagi

Actor Parag Tyagi has expressed his grief by sharing an emotional tribute to his late wife, Shefali Jariwala, days after her untimely death.

Jariwala, a well-known TV actor, gained fame with her remarkable performance in the 'Kaanta Laga' remix video in 2002. She also appeared on popular reality shows like 'Nach Baliye' and 'Bigg Boss 13'.

Following Jariwala's sudden passing on June 27, Tyagi shared a heartfelt video on Instagram, promising eternal love. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have filed an accidental death report as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)