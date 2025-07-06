Remembering Shefali Jariwala: A Tribute by Husband Parag Tyagi
Actor Parag Tyagi shared an emotional tribute to his late wife, Shefali Jariwala, remembered for her hit track 'Kaanta Laga' and TV appearances. Tyagi expressed eternal love on Instagram following her sudden death. An accidental death report was filed by Mumbai Police.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 11:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Actor Parag Tyagi has expressed his grief by sharing an emotional tribute to his late wife, Shefali Jariwala, days after her untimely death.
Jariwala, a well-known TV actor, gained fame with her remarkable performance in the 'Kaanta Laga' remix video in 2002. She also appeared on popular reality shows like 'Nach Baliye' and 'Bigg Boss 13'.
Following Jariwala's sudden passing on June 27, Tyagi shared a heartfelt video on Instagram, promising eternal love. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have filed an accidental death report as part of the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mumbai Police Nabs Arm Dealer Amidst Bustling City Life
Liam Payne's Sisters Share Emotional Tributes Ahead of Final Project Release
427 Mumbai police personnel died in 3 years; 25 by suicide: CM Fadnavis
Mumbai Police arrests teacher under POCSO Act for allegedly forcing male student into sexual relationship