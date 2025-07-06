Left Menu

Remembering Shefali Jariwala: A Tribute by Husband Parag Tyagi

Actor Parag Tyagi shared an emotional tribute to his late wife, Shefali Jariwala, remembered for her hit track 'Kaanta Laga' and TV appearances. Tyagi expressed eternal love on Instagram following her sudden death. An accidental death report was filed by Mumbai Police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 11:36 IST
Remembering Shefali Jariwala: A Tribute by Husband Parag Tyagi
Shefali Jariwala
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Parag Tyagi has expressed his grief by sharing an emotional tribute to his late wife, Shefali Jariwala, days after her untimely death.

Jariwala, a well-known TV actor, gained fame with her remarkable performance in the 'Kaanta Laga' remix video in 2002. She also appeared on popular reality shows like 'Nach Baliye' and 'Bigg Boss 13'.

Following Jariwala's sudden passing on June 27, Tyagi shared a heartfelt video on Instagram, promising eternal love. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have filed an accidental death report as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025