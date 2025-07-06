Left Menu

Suresh Raina: From Cricket Legend to Cinema Star

Former cricketer Suresh Raina is set to make his acting debut in a Tamil film by Dream Knight Stories, marking his new career path after retiring from cricket in 2022. Known for his cricket achievements, Raina joins film production with a debut directed by Logan and music by Santosh Narayanan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 12:20 IST
Suresh Raina: From Cricket Legend to Cinema Star
Suresh Raina
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable career shift, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is making his debut in the film industry with an upcoming Tamil movie. This film marks the first project of production banner Dream Knight Stories, as announced on their official X handle. The announcement was enthusiastically shared by Raina himself, signaling his excitement for this new chapter.

Nicknamed Chinna Thala by his Tamil fans, Raina is portrayed entering a stadium in a promotional video, greeted by cheering supporters. The film is helmed by director Logan and will feature a musical score by Santosh Narayanan. The project is produced under the leadership of D Saravana Kumar, though it remains untitled as of now.

Raina, who is celebrated for being the first Indian batsman to score centuries in all formats of international cricket, was also a key player in India's 2011 Cricket World Cup victory and the 2013 Champions Trophy. Having announced his retirement from the sport in 2022, Raina is poised to captivate audiences in a new role off the cricket field.

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025