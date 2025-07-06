Suresh Raina: From Cricket Legend to Cinema Star

In a remarkable career shift, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is making his debut in the film industry with an upcoming Tamil movie. This film marks the first project of production banner Dream Knight Stories, as announced on their official X handle. The announcement was enthusiastically shared by Raina himself, signaling his excitement for this new chapter.

Nicknamed Chinna Thala by his Tamil fans, Raina is portrayed entering a stadium in a promotional video, greeted by cheering supporters. The film is helmed by director Logan and will feature a musical score by Santosh Narayanan. The project is produced under the leadership of D Saravana Kumar, though it remains untitled as of now.

Raina, who is celebrated for being the first Indian batsman to score centuries in all formats of international cricket, was also a key player in India's 2011 Cricket World Cup victory and the 2013 Champions Trophy. Having announced his retirement from the sport in 2022, Raina is poised to captivate audiences in a new role off the cricket field.