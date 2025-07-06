Left Menu

Farewell to a Luminary: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Professor Udayaditya Bharali

Professor Udayaditya Bharali, a renowned historian, educator, and political commentator, passed away at the age of 78 after a prolonged illness. Known for his contributions to Assam's political history, Bharali was a respected figure among opposition parties and a critic of government policies. His legacy endures through his writings and societal contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-07-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 13:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned historian and political commentator Professor Udayaditya Bharali passed away on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy of intellectual and societal contributions. The 78-year-old was a distinguished figure in Assam, celebrated for his critical voice and historical writings.

Bharali's academic career spanned decades, beginning at Cotton College in 1968, eventually rising to Principal. A follower of Leftist ideologies, he was heavily involved with the CPI(ML) and supported movements opposing the ruling government. His critiques of state policies made him a respected voice among Assam's opposition parties.

The academician's contributions extended beyond education, with significant involvement in social and sports organizations. Esteemed for his works like 'The Political History of Assam,' Bharali was revered at state and national levels, receiving accolades such as the Bishnu Prasad Rava Award. His passing has been mourned by leaders across the political spectrum, marking an irreparable loss to Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

