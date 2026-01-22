Bengaluru: India's Global Investment Gateway

At the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar showcased Karnataka's prospects as India's premier investment hub.

Highlighting Bengaluru's significance, he engaged with global leaders, noting the state's pivotal role in technology, health care, and more. Global investors recognize Karnataka's diverse economic opportunities.

Shivakumar emphasized Bengaluru's safe, pollution-free environment, focusing on its infrastructure developments. He cited interest in mobility projects and emerging sectors, reflecting the state's growth and economic strength.