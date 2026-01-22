Left Menu

Bengaluru: India's Global Investment Gateway

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar highlights Karnataka, and particularly Bengaluru, as a top investment hub for global investors. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, he emphasized the state's strong economy and potential in technology, health care, and artificial intelligence. Karnataka is viewed as a vibrant and safe destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2026 00:31 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 00:31 IST
At the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar showcased Karnataka's prospects as India's premier investment hub.

Highlighting Bengaluru's significance, he engaged with global leaders, noting the state's pivotal role in technology, health care, and more. Global investors recognize Karnataka's diverse economic opportunities.

Shivakumar emphasized Bengaluru's safe, pollution-free environment, focusing on its infrastructure developments. He cited interest in mobility projects and emerging sectors, reflecting the state's growth and economic strength.

