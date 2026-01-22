Left Menu

Arun Jaitley: Legacy of a Political Visionary and Institutionalist

The book launch of 'The Life and Legacy of Arun Jaitley' witnessed dignitaries recalling his contributions as a finance minister and BJP's strategist. Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and others emphasized Jaitley's respect for institutions, political acumen, and his ability to build consensus across party lines.

On Wednesday, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu highlighted the institutional respect shown by former finance minister Arun Jaitley. At the launch of 'The Life and Legacy of Arun Jaitley' by Sumant Batra, Naidu urged political parties to maintain the sanctity of constitutional bodies above personal ambitions.

Naidu, a BJP veteran, reminisced about his enduring camaraderie with Jaitley, dating back to their ABVP days. Praising Jaitley's strategic prowess in various political roles, Naidu stressed the importance of understanding opposing viewpoints, a necessity in today's divisive political climate.

Among the speakers, Abhishek M Singhvi and Amitabh Kant shared anecdotes reflecting on Jaitley's profound impact on Indian politics, including pivotal roles in passing landmark reforms like the GST and Insolvency Bills. Jaitley was celebrated for his intellectual depth and ability to foster bipartisan dialogues, setting a benchmark in political conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

